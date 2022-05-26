San Diego County crews begin removing ‘criminal’ homeless camp





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A relief for El Cajon residents, business owners and Mayor Bill Wells.

San Diego County has finally cleared out what people were calling the “criminal homeless camp,” that was causing major problems for the area.

Rampant drug use and criminal activity was reported, but the County refused to act. Republican Supervisor Joel Anderson told KUSI state laws, that are supported by Democrats, prevented him from taking any action.

Two females reported they were raped within a few weeks of each other at this encampment, but Anderson still said nothing could be done.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells had no authority to do anything either, because the camp was located just outside the city limits.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was with Mayor Wells early Thursday morning as County crews were removing the “criminal encampment.”

RELATED STORY: Second woman says she was raped at ‘criminal’ homeless camp, San Diego County won’t act