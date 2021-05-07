San Diego County DA Summer Stephan releases midterm report





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District Attorney Summer Stephan on May 4 released a Midterm Report detailing 50 specific initiatives, programs and reforms that have been achieved under her leadership as elected DA thus far and a glimpse into what’s coming in the near future.

Halfway through her first term, the District Attorney’s report explains how she has cleared San Diego’s rape kit backlog, increased support and services for crime victims, tripled the prosecution of hate crimes, created multiple opportunities for people to be diverted away from jail and onto a better path, and established innovative programs focused on helping some of the most vulnerable in San Diego County— those with mental illness, the elderly and our youth.

This Midterm Report documents the journey of “Transforming Criminal Justice in San Diego County: A Strategic Approach Focused on Innovative Solutions.” It provides an inside look into the unique mission of a DA’s Office, which is charting a path of responsible reforms that upholds the rights of victims, the rights of the community to be safe and the rights of those who commit non-violent crime to access second chances and fair treatment.

“I listened with an open heart and mind to the voices in the community to create our new mission, which retains the excellence of the past but boldly reforms previous inequities that produced an over reliance on incarceration,” said District Attorney Summer Stephan on Good Evening San Diego. “I’ve replaced them with evidence-based treatment programs that address the root causes of non-violent crime, such as mental health and addiction, in order to forge effective and humane solutions. I am excited to share the innovative programs and initiatives our team has launched during my first two years as your elected District Attorney.”