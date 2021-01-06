San Diego County cases rise as officials say new variant is more contagious





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials reported 1,814 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths and a record number of hospitalizations Tuesday, as well as 24 new confirmed and four probable cases of the more contagious strain of SARS-CoV2 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Chief Medical Officer at Neighborhood Healthcare, Dr. James Schultz, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the COVID-19 variant in San Diego and the slow vaccine rollout in California.

County health officials are attributing the increasing number of deaths to gatherings over the holidays and the presence of the new coronavirus variant known as B.1.1.7.

“Each of the 56 people who lost their lives to COVID-19 during this reporting period was someone’s parent, sibling, friend or spouse, as well as a valued member of our community,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County’s public health officer.