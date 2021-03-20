San Diego County extends vaccination to those who are overweight

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the state, the new eligibility includes everyone aged 16 to 64 with an underlying health condition that makes them susceptible to severe illness or death from COVID-19.

Family Physician & CEO Dr. Georgine Nanos joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss people who have a body mass index greater than 25 are now eligible to vaccinated.

The qualifying conditions are:

Cancer, current with weakened immune system­­

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m 2 )

) Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Also eligible will be anyone 16 or over who suffers from a “developmental or other severe high-risk disability” that leaves the person susceptible to serious illness or death from COVID. People will also be eligible if acquiring COVID will limit the person’s ability to receive necessary ongoing care or services; or if the disability would hamper the person’s ability to be treated for COVID.

In San Diego County additional conditions were added that might be at an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19; therefore they are also eligible for COVID-19 vaccine:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m 2 , but < 30 kg/m 2 )

, but < 30 kg/m ) Obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2, but < 40 kg/m 2 )

) Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Following state guidelines, people with underlying conditions are urged to bring documentation to vaccination sites, such as a letter from a health-care provider or health agency. But if no such documentation is available, the person can merely sign a statement attesting to the fact that they have a qualifying condition. To maintain their privacy, people will not be asked by site workers to identify their health condition.