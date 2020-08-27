San Diego County fentanyl overdoses spike amid COVID-19 pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl overdose deaths are increasing in San Diego during the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases nearly triple the number compared with this time last year, the County’s Health & Human Services Agency reported last week.

The Agency recommends Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) as the most effective treatment for opioid use disorder and to reduce the risk of overdose.

Dr. Fadi Nicolas, chief medical officer for Sharp Behavioral Health Services, discussed the spike in overdoses that have resulted from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown orders that have come with it on Good Morning San Diego.

Critics of the government ordered lockdowns point to President Trump’s tweet from late March warning America, “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.”

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020