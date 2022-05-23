San Diego County finally begins process of removing criminal homeless camp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI has been following the sage regarding the large homeless encampment just outside the City of El Cajon for months.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been requesting help from the County, since the camp is located just feet outside of his jurisdiction.

Residents and nearby business owners are outraged, as they have witnessed illegal activities occurring in the camp on a daily basis.

Two females reported being raped, and the camp still wasn’t removed.

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson told KUSI’s Teresa Sardina that he wants to take action, but legislation supported by his Democrat counterparts, and at the state level, prevent him from being able to do anything.

For example, in California, you cannot remove a homeless person from their camp unless a shelter bed is available. So if no beds are available, you cannot force them to leave.

But a few weeks later, it appears San Diego County is beginning the process of removing what residents call the “criminal” homeless camp.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina reported on the latest with El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

RELATED STORY: Second woman says she was raped at ‘criminal’ homeless camp, San Diego County won’t act