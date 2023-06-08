San Diego County Football Officials Association seeking referees for Fall 2023 season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Football Officials Association is seeking new referees for the upcoming Fall 2023 season.

The association has lost 100 officials from last season, and have only been able to recruit 14 new members. Membership numbers are down to the point that our association cannot cover all games on Friday nights. Pushing Varsity games to Thursdays & Saturdays.

Football officials Joe Greene joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to urge people to to become referees, as he shared details about the qualifications needed.