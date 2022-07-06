San Diego County Football Officials Association seeks new referees for Fall 2022 season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The NFHS estimates as many as 50,000 officials nationwide have departed the avocation since COVID started.

As a result of the above, opportunities to advance to high school varsity and college levels are more abundant — and if you are REALLY good, you could find yourself officiating in the NFL.

The SDCFOA has been in existence since 1915 and is one of the finest, if not THE finest, football officiating associations in the country.

Referees get paid $66 per game on Saturday, working two to three youth football games each week.

Football official Joe Greene joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to urge you to apply to become a referee this Fall.

For more information or to apply, click here.