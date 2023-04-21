San Diego County Ford dealers give one-hundred high school seniors $1,000 scholarships

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Ford Dealers and Ford Motor Company executive will present 150 $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors through the San Diego County Salute to Education scholarship program on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park. One lucky recipient will also win a new Ford Mustang, Bronco Sport or Maverick at the Scholarship Announcement Ceremony.

“The San Diego County Ford Dealers are pleased to make these scholarships available to assist and encourage the youth of our communities to continue their educations,” said Paul Dyke, President of El Cajon Ford and Chairman of San Diego County Salute to Education. “Through the program, over $4.6 million have been awarded to assist over 4,600 students.”

“These scholarships are an investment in the youth of the community,” adds Rob Kaffl, Director of U. S. Sales & Market Representation for Ford Motor Company, who will be a part of the Scholarship Announcement Ceremony. “Unlike so many scholarships, the San Diego County Salute to Education scholarships are for vocational schools, technical schools, junior colleges and universities.”

Academic achievement was considered but was not the sole factor in determining scholarship recipients. Applicants were also evaluated on community service, category recognition, goals, autobiography, faculty recommendation and judge’s recommendation. The San Diego County Salute to Education Advisory Council and other community and educational leaders reviewed submitted application forms from students throughout San Diego County to select this year’s scholarship recipients.

High school seniors residing in San Diego County and attending an accredited high school, eligible to graduate this spring semester, who did not receive a full four-year scholarship to a college or university were eligible to apply.

Scholarships were awarded in arts, athletics, automotive, building design/construction, business management/administration, computer science/technology, education, foreign language, general, language arts, mathematics, medical, performing arts, science, social science and vocational/technical.

President of El Cajon Ford and Chairman of San Diego County Salute to Education, Paul Dyke, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why it’s so important to give back to the community, and introduce some of this year’s scholarship recipients.