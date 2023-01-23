San Diego County Ford Dealer’s ‘Salute to Education’ gives away $150,000 in scholarships

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Ford Dealers are offering $150,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors. Each recipient will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for vocational/technical school, junior college or college through the Salute to Education program funded by the San Diego County Ford Dealers. One of the scholarship recipients will also win a new Ford vehicle.

The scholarship program was created to help students continue their educations and has awarded nearly $4.5 million dollars and given away 27 new vehicles over the past 25 years. In order to apply for a scholarship, students must submit their completed applications by February 17th. Applications can be found at www.salutetoeducation.com and all San Diego County Ford dealerships.

Paul Dyke, President of El Cajon Ford and Chairman of the 2023 Salute to Education, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to encourage students who quallify to apply.

For more information visit: www.salutetoeducation.com