San Diego County Ford Dealers ‘Salute to Education’ winner selected

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Salute to Education program is a corporate sponsored scholarship program funded by the San Diego County Ford dealers and Ford Salute to Education’s main purpose is to encourage students to continue their educations, whether it be at a vocational/technical school, junior college or university.

Over the past 23 years the San Diego County Salute to Education program has awarded over $4.1 million to San Diego County high school seniors.

This year, 155 students will receive $1,000 scholarships to continue their educations. In addition to the scholarship, one lucky recipient will choose a new Ford EcoSport, Escape Hybrid, Mustang or Ranger.

Wednesday on Good Morning San Diego, four of this year’s finalists visited the KUSI News studio as Lauren Phinney drew one of their names live on Good Morning San Diego.

Wilmer Cabrera from Kearny High School, Digital Media and Design; Jacqueline Zunp from Chula Vista High School; Noor Jameel from El Cajon Valley High School, and Ofelia Gualotuna Barbalena from O’Farrel Charter High School were all in attendance anxiously awaiting the drawing to see which one of them will be the Salute to Education Grand Prize winner and walk away with a brand new car.

And the winner is…….(watch below!).

One deserving student just won a new car!!!!! Congrats Jacqueline Zuno!!! https://t.co/e5HfnRjs99 — Lauren Phinney KUSI (@LaurenKUSI) July 1, 2020