San Diego County Ford Dealers support local schools with annual Salute to Education scholarship program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Salute to Education program is a corporate sponsored scholarship program funded by the San Diego County Ford dealers and Ford Salute to Education’s main purpose is to encourage students to continue their educations, whether it be at a vocational/technical school, junior college or university.

Over the past 23 years the San Diego County Salute to Education program has awarded over $4.1 million to San Diego County high school seniors.

This year, 155 students will receive $1,000 scholarships to continue their educations. In addition to the scholarship, one lucky recipient will choose a new Ford EcoSport, Escape Hybrid, Mustang or Ranger.

Salute to Education began in 1993 as a pilot program in San Antonio, Texas. Because the Ford dealers have a sincere interest in enhancing educational opportunities in communities, the program expanded to parts of Texas, Florida and San Diego County. San Diego County is the only area in California to participate in the program.

San Diego County Salute to Education is available to high school seniors who reside in San Diego County and attend an accredited public or private school in participating areas. Recipients of the scholarships are selected in March by San Diego County Salute to Education Advisory Council participants, educators and community leaders. Scholarship recipients are selected for their personal achievements and their contributions to their communities and schools. Academic achievement is considered, but is not the determining factor for receiving a San Diego County Salute to Education scholarship.

Chairman of the San Diego County Ford dealers, Paul Dyke, and the General Manager of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford Motor Company, Rob Kaffl, were in-studio discuss the details and importance of the annual program, and picked this year’s finalists live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Watch the finalists be selected below:

The 2020 San Diego County Ford Dealers Salute to Education finalists are:

Wilmer Cabrera; Kearny Digital Media and Design

Noor Jameel; El Cajon Valley High School

McKinley Parker; Borrego Springs High School

Jacqueline Zunp; Chula Vista High School

Ofelia Gualotuna Barbalena; O’Farrel Charter High School

Funding for San Diego County Salute to Education is made possible by the San Diego County Ford dealers:

El Cajon Ford, El Cajon

Encinitas Ford, Encinitas

Ford of Chula Vista, Chula Vista;

Gosch Ford Escondido, Escondido

Kearny Mesa Ford, San Diego

Ken Grody Ford, Carlsbad

Mossy Ford, San Diego

North County Ford, Vista

Penske Ford, La Mesa

Perry Ford, National City

Perry Ford, Poway.

Additional funding is contributed by Ford Motor Company, Global Team Blue, and Zubi Advertising.

For more information on the Salute to Education visit: www.salutetoeducation.com