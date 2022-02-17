San Diego County Ford Dealers taking applications for annual Salute to Education program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Salute to Education program is a corporate sponsored scholarship program funded by the San Diego County Ford dealers and Ford Motor Company.

Salute to Educationʼs main purpose is to encourage students to continue their educations, whether it be at a vocational/technical school, junior college or university.

Over the past 24 years the San Diego County Salute to Education program has awarded over $4.3 million to San Diego County high school seniors. Each of the over 4,300 students have each received a $1,000 scholarship for further education. In addition, 27 of the scholarship recipients also received new Ford vehicles.

Paul Dyke, owner of El Cajon Ford, is the Chairman of the Salute to Education program, and he joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share more details, and encourage people to apply.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship is February 18, 2022.

To apply visit: salutetoeducation.com