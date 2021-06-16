San Diego County fully reopens, state retires colored tier system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On California’s long-awaited reopening day, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the state’s reopening.

Mayor Wells remarked that he felt relief at the state’s reopening, but felt strange that Gov. Gavin Newsom has elected to continue use of emergency powers through the continuation of California’s state of emergency.

Moving forward, Mayor Wells hopes to see a return to “complete and utter normalcy.”

Kids should be able to look at adults in the face without the separation of a mask; people need to be able to shop; do fun things they want to do; businesses need to feel like they can open up without fearing of closing down and make a living again, Mayor Wells said.