San Diego County gas prices drop for 21st straight day, still averaging $6.189





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday for the 21st consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $6.189.

The average price has dropped 18.4 cents over the past 21 days, including 1.1 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 7.5 cents less than one week ago and 7.2 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.907 more than one year ago.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 22nd consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.1 cents to $4.779. It has dropped 23.7 cents over the past 22 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 8.9 cents less than one week ago and 8.6 cents less than one month ago, but $1.645 more than one year ago.