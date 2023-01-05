San Diego County gas prices rise for 13th time in 14 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.559, its 13th increase in the last 14 days.

The average price has increased 13.5 cents over the past 14 days, including 1.4 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8 cents more than one week ago, but 26 cents less than one month ago and 6.8 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.80 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 12th time in 13 days following a 44-day streak of decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing 2.5 cents to $3.285. It has risen 18.5 cents over the past 13 days, including 3.2 cents Wednesday.

The national average price is 12.6 cents more than one week ago, but 11.8 cents less than one month ago and eight-tenths of a cent cheaper than one year ago. It is $1.731 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

“In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three-year COVID- zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard.”