San Diego County gas prices rise for 23rd time in 24 days





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 3.6 cents Monday to $5.784, its 23rd increase in the last 24 days.

The average price has risen 56.5 cents over the past 24 days, including 9.6 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 39.1 cents more than one week ago, 52 cents higher than one month ago and $1.435 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 58.9 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

“Oil Price Information Service reports that several local refineries are undergoing unplanned maintenance as fuel inventories are at their lowest levels in a decade, which caused Los Angeles wholesale gas prices to rise sharply this week,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications and programs manager.

The national average price rose for the sixth consecutive day following a 98-streak of decreases, increasing 1.1 cents to $3.725. It is 4.8 cents more than one week ago, 14.4 cents less than one month ago, and 53.8 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.291 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

