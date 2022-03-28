San Diego County gas prices rise for 34th straight day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County climbed two-tenths of a cents Monday to a record $6.015, its 34th consecutive increase.

The average price has risen $1.271 during the streak, including two- tenths of a cent Sunday. It is 9.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.168 more than one month ago and $2.069 greater than one year ago, according to the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Friday’s missile attack on an oil distribution facility in Saudi Arabia caused another set of increases to the price of a barrel of Brent crude on ICE Futures Europe, which could mean further increases to pump prices.

The price gained $12.72 per barrel last week, settling at $120.65 on Friday, $7.33 less than its 52-week high of $127.98 on March 8.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the pumps to get all the inside details about the gas crisis in southern California.