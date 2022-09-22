San Diego County gas prices rise sharply again, now averaging $5.529





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 5 cents Thursday to $5.529, a day after rising 6.4 cents.

It is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, 23.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.181 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 84.4 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent Thursday to $3.684. It has dropped $1.332 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 1.4 cents less than one week ago and 21.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 49.4 cents more than one year ago.