San Diego County gas prices rise slightly to average of $5.393 per gallon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Monday to $5.393.

It is 4.5 cents more than one week ago, 8.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.046 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 98.6 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

The national average price dropped for the 97th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling one-tenth of a cent to $3.677. It has dropped $1.339 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 3.9 cents less than one week ago and 24.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.4 cents more than one year ago.