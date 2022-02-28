San Diego County gas prices set 11th record in 13 days





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a half a cent Monday to a record $4.847.

The average price has set records 11 of the previous 13 days and risen 25 of the past 29, increasing 22.3 cents, including 2.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 10.3 cents more than one week ago, 22.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.128 greater than one year ago.

San Diego County gas prices set 11th record in 13 days. Average price of a gallon of gas is now $4.847https://t.co/BvNxfs2nbd — KUSI News (@KUSINews) February 28, 2022