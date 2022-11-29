San Diego County Gun Owners PAC: Gun violence listening sessions are simply ‘political theater’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County officials want residents to share their thoughts about gun violence during upcoming “listening sessions” around the county.

The effort is part of an assessment of the issue in the region. The goal is to identify what services and programs are necessary to reduce gun violence, officials said.

Michael Schwartz, from the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, says the “listening sessions” are simply political theater.

Schwartz explained on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego that elected officials like Supervisor Nathan Fletcher already have their mind made up, and they are holding these sessions to be able to say they listened to the people, to enact pre-planned gun control policies, even if that’s not what the people said at these listening sessions.

The dates and times for the sessions are:

• Today at 6 p.m. at Remnant Church in San Diego, 3060 54th St.

• Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chula Vista Civic Center Branch Library, 365 F St.

• Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at One Safe Place in San Marcos, 1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd.

• Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at Ronald Reagan Community Center in El Cajon, 195 E. Douglas Ave.