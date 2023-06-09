San Diego County Gun Owners PAC reacts to Governor Newsom’s proposed 28th Amendment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to “help end our nation’s gun violence crisis.”

Newsom released a video outlining details of the proposal which included banning the civilian purchase of assault weapons, among other measures.

Newsom did not define what he believes to be an “assault weapon.”

Director of the San Diego Gun Owners PAC, Michael Schwartz, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to react, and explain why the organization is opposed to the proposed gun control measures.

Newsom’s proposal obviously got national attention. Speaker Kevin McCarthy replied, “the 2nd Amendment already exists – we don’t need a 28th. But what we do need is for Presidential aspirants to stop pushing their extreme positions nationally.”

Newsom then replied, calling Speaker McCarthy by his first name, “Hey Kevin, What we need is you to own up to the fact that you represent a district with the highest murder rate in our state — and you’re doing nothing to address it.”

Even Fox News can't deny that the 28th Amendment is widely popular. Here's their most recent polling to prove it:

– Raising minimum age to buy a gun to 21: 81%

– Background checks: 87%

– A standard waiting period: 77%

– Banning assault rifle sales: 61%pic.twitter.com/dBWclDZTUa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023