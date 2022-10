San Diego County Gun Owners PAC release 2022 voter guide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 midterm election is quickly approaching, and many California voters already have their ballots.

Michael Schwartz, Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share the PAC’s 2022 voter guide, and explain why they want these candidates to win.