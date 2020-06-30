San Diego County Health Officials don’t know how many people who tested positive visited bars, close them anyway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the illness in San Diego County prompted officials Monday to place pause on any additional reopenings through at least August 1 and order all bars, breweries and wineries to close at midnight Tuesday.

With Fourth Of July coming up, San Diegans are preparing to enjoy the Summer weather and celebrate their freedom. But, County Health Officials are ordering the closure of all bars, wineries and breweries that don’t serve food.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said “because bars are clearly social settings, where different people and groups often mix, the simple reality that alcohol consumption impairs judgement and may lead to less complaince with physical distancing guidelines. People often spend more time in a bar than other establishments like a restaurant for eating…It’s certainly a possibility, but the worst-case scenario for our region,” he said. “We cannot do this alone. We can’t stop (the spread of the illness), but we want to slow it. It’s better if we can take incremental steps to dial things back.”

After the mandated closure was announced at Monday’s press briefing, one reporter asked County Health Officials, “How many people who tested positive in San Diego County visited bars, wineries and breweries? How many? How many cases have you actually gotten out of these locations?”

Dr. McDonald answered the question saying, “we don’t have an exact number.”

