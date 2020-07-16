San Diego County Health Officials host doctor to share worst case scenario COVID complications in young people





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The number of cases continues to rise in San Diego County for people between the ages of 20 and 49 and particularly in people in their 20s, prompting the county to make efforts at educating younger people.

In order to share the message to young people that they have a risk to the disease, San Diego County Health Officials invited Dr. Scott Eisman to share a story of a young coronavirus patient who experienced the worst-case scenario of complications from the disease.

Eisman said there was a 40-year-old man who had to spend 45 days in the hospital, “most of which he was on high flow oxygen and laying on his stomach to help improve the delivery of oxygen into his blood stream. A month and a half on his stomach.”

“While it’s true that the mortality for younger people is lower, it’s also true that the rate is not zero,” said Dr. Scott Eisman, pulmonologist at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. “The complications from this illness are far greater, much longer lasting and far more serious than the flu.”

Eisman said in studies following SARS and MERS outbreaks — other coronaviruses — people who had the disease and showed symptoms sometimes didn’t regain original lung capacity until a year or longer after the symptoms began.

“All indications lead us to expect it to be at least as serious as those diseases and much more aggressive,” he said, saying even otherwise healthy people could see months of complications from the illness.

Dr. Eisman also announced that smoking and vaping makes coronavirus much more difficult to treat and recognize.

Eisman also said heart attacks, strokes and serious blood clots were increasing among younger people confirmed to have COVID-19. A total of 58% of those confirmed to have COVID-19 in the county fall between the ages of 20 and 49.

RELATED STORY: Dr. Wooten: Businesses ordered to close under Newsom’s order must remain shut down until further notice