San Diego County Health Officials: Post Vaccination Infections Are An Expected Result





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Around 60% of the population in San Diego County has been fully vaccinated, but demand for the COVID-19 vaccines have plummeted. Despite the decrease in demand, San Diego County Health officials and various elected leaders are continuing to push the vaccines on the public.

During Wednesday’s San Diego County Health Briefing, KUSI News submitted a basic question, we asked if vaccinate people are safe from those who have not been vaccinated?

Instead of confirming vaccinated people are safe, Dr. Seema Shah from Rady Children’s Hospital, casted doubt on their effectiveness explaining that post vaccination infections are an expected result.

Dr. Shah never directly acknowledged whether or not she believes vaccinated people are safe from people who have not been vaccinated.

Dr. Shah said, “post-vaccination infections, also known as vaccine breakthrough infections, are an expected result. This is something that is well discussed on the CDC website. What we can tell you is that in San Diego County, of the 1.5 plus million fully vaccinated individuals, we’ve seen about 419 of these post vaccination infections. This represents a very small number, .03% of those cases. To answer the question, vaccine breakthrough infections, also known as post-vaccination infections, are an expected result.”