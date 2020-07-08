San Diego County health officials report COVID-19 deaths near 400

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials reported a new one- day high of positive COVID-19 cases as indoor operations have been halted in various businesses throughout the region.

There were 578 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported Tuesday, raising the region’s totals to 17,578 cases and 399 fatalities.

Of 5,530 tests reported Tuesday, 10% were positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is now at 5.9%.

Of the 12 deaths, five men and seven women died. They ranged in age from the late 40s to early 90s and all but one had underlying health conditions.

Additionally, five new community-based outbreaks were reported Tuesday — in a restaurant, two bars, a grocery store and another business. The number of community outbreaks over the last week is now at 22, well over the county metric of seven outbreaks in seven days. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting from different households.

More than 75% of the community outbreaks have been traced to restaurants and bars.

As of Tuesday, cases requiring hospitalization totaled 1,923 or 10.9% of cases and hospitalized cases admitted to an intensive care unit totaled 517 or 2.9% of cases.