San Diego County Health Officials say businesses, bars and restaurants are major source of outbreaks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Even as the COVID-19 numbers continue to improve in San Diego County, with 187 new infections and no deaths reported Monday, local officials said there remains no guidance from the state as far as a framework toward reopening the county — leaving many people in limbo.

“We still have not yet received clarity,” said County Supervisor Greg Cox. “We do not yet know when we will get these guidelines.”

San Diego County officials are hoping to hear from the state of California sometime this week.

The cases reported Monday raised the region’s cumulative total caseload to 36,727. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 660. The 187 positive cases is the fewest reported in the county since Aug. 10, and the second fewest in the past month.

Of the 7,351 tests reported Monday, 3% returned positive, lowering the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 3.5%, well below the state’s 8% guideline. The seven-day average number of tests performed in the county is 7,394.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 2,989 — or 8.1% — have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, and 733 — or 2% — were admitted to an intensive care unit. Currently, 275 people are in regional hospitals with COVID-19, 103 of whom are in intensive care.

County health officials reported five new community outbreaks on Monday, bringing the number of outbreaks in the past week to 20, tied to 73 cases. Two outbreaks were at businesses, one was at a restaurant/bar, one in a grocery store and one in a hotel/resort/spa setting.

County officials reported the majority of COVID-19 confirmed community outbreaks have occurred at businesses (22), restaurants and bars (70), and healthcare settings (20).

The number of community outbreaks remains well above the county’s goal of fewer than seven in a seven-day span. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households in the past 14 days.

The county reported a case rate of 80.3 positive COVID-19 tests per 100,000 people Monday, below the state’s 100 per 100,000 guideline.

The county will be placed back on the state’s monitoring list should it be flagged for exceeding any one of six different metrics for three consecutive days. Those metrics are the case rate, the percentage of positive tests, the average number of tests a county is able to perform daily, changes in the number of hospitalized patients and the percentage of ventilators and intensive care beds available.

RELATED STORY: Supervisor Nathan Fletcher condemns Awaken Church for continuing to hold indoor services