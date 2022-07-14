San Diego County health officials ‘strongly recommend masking’ ahead of Pride Weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County is approaching 400, increasing by 25 people over the previous day’s total to 398, according to the latest state data released Wednesday.

The county is seeing spikes in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, prompting local public health officials to encourage residents to be more vigilant.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, lab- confirmed coronavirus cases remain near 10,000 per week, a number that does not include at-home tests.

“Due to the increased level of community transmission, including re- infections, we strongly recommend masking, especially in crowded spaces or around family, friends and colleagues who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county deputy public health officer. “Our best bet in preventing hospitalizations and deaths is to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and isolating from others when sick.”

The massive Pride Weekend is set to happen this weekend, and many of San Diego’s elected officials are expected to attend. We will have to wait and see if these elected representatives follow San Diego County’s strong recommendations to wear a mask in crowded places.

Comic-Con International is happening next week, and they have already implemented their own vaccination requirement and mask mandate for all attendees.

The county reported 1,311 new infections and six deaths related to the virus on Monday, increasing the cumulative totals to 851,528 cases and 5,363 deaths.

Health officials have said that a majority of the deaths occurred in people with at least one underlying health condition, mainly hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

The county only reports COVID data on Mondays and Thursdays.