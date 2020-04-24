San Diego County health officials will reopen the ocean, but mandate facial coverings for people in public areas
San Diego County public health officials announced Friday afternoon that facial coverings will be required for every person in public within six feet of any individual not a member of their household. The public health order will go into effect May 1.
Furthermore, they have announced the reopening of the ocean at County beaches beginning Monday morning at Sunrise.
Both guideline changes were announced at the daily county health briefing. You can watch it below or here.