San Diego County health officials will reopen the ocean, but mandate facial coverings for people in public areas

San Diego County public health officials announced Friday afternoon that facial coverings will be required for every person in public within six feet of any individual not a member of their household. The public health order will go into effect May 1.

Furthermore, they have announced the reopening of the ocean at County beaches beginning Monday morning at Sunrise.

Both guideline changes were announced at the daily county health briefing. You can watch it below or here.

We're live at the County Operations Center with another update on the coronavirus. For updates, visit coronavirus-sd.com or text COSD COVID19 to 468-311. Posted by County of San Diego – Government on Friday, April 24, 2020

Just Happened: The words we’ve been waiting to hear! San Diego Beaches will start opening on Monday. County Health Department gave the ok, city leaders working out the details. The Surf and the Sand are back!!! KUSI. Com pic.twitter.com/xH8ISQMnVH — Dan Plante (@DanPlanteKUSI) April 24, 2020