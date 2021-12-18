San Diego County home prices hit new high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average cost of homes in San Diego County has reached an all-new high with median home prices at an average of $750,000.

Kara Kay, Realtor with Compass Realty, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the exorbitant home prices.

That’s about a 15.4% increase in median home price.

That means the median home price has risen about 25% from the $650,000 median price last year.

Normally, the county’s median home prices increase 5-8% in a year, Kay said.

The reason for the all-time high price is low inventory, Kay explained.