San Diego County home prices rose 15.4% in a year. Can it continue?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The median price of homes in San Diego has increased 15.4% this past year.

Can this trend sustain itself?

Jim Bottrell, Broker/Founder of The Jim Bottrell Team, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss this trend in local housing costs.

Yes, the pricing trend is going to continue into 2022, Bottrell summed up.