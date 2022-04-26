San Diego County Imperial Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to sign MOU with Volaris on May 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Imperial Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is working to create and support economic development for Latino companies.

With the launch of a number of new partnerships this year, they are hoping to make it easier for businesses in Southern California, Imperial Valley and Mexico to succeed.

Richardo F. Villa, the Chamber’s President, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the chamber.

Since its inception in 1989, the chamber’s goal has been to create and promote a favorable business climate for emerging businesses, advance economic development, and provide fair and equitable access to the marketplace for Latino companies.