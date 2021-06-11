San Diego County inches closer to COVID-19 vaccination goals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials reported 111 new COVID-19 infections and one death Thursday as first-dose vaccinations inch closer to a county-set goal of inoculating 75% of the eligible population.

A total of 2,091,665 people have received one of two doses of vaccines, just over 10,000 short of the goal of vaccinating 2,101,936 people 12 and older — based on 75% of April’s population estimate for that age group — 99.5% of the goal. Fully vaccinated residents number 1,715,603, 81.6% of that goal. Those two numbers represent 74.6% and 61.2%, respectively, of all residents 12 and older eligible for vaccines.

The county set the 75% goal to attempt to reach community herd immunity.

More than 4.21 million doses have been received by the county, with more than 3.84 million administered.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019nCoV/vaccines.html.

Thursday’s data increases the cumulative case total to 281,051, while the death toll increased to 3,766.

Of 10,743 tests reported by the county on Thursday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 0.8%.

San Diego County moved into California’s least-restrictive “yellow tier” Wednesday, following two consecutive weeks of an adjusted new daily COVID-19 case rate of fewer than two cases per 100,000 residents.

In the yellow tier, outdoor music venues can increase to 67% capacity, restaurants and gyms can be at 50% capacity — indoor and outdoor — indoor bars can be at 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and outdoor gatherings can expand to 200 people.

A full list of what limits will be lifted after the descent into the yellow tier for that one week can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer- economy/.

When California fully reopens the economy on Tuesday, the state will move beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy — the system of tiers the state has employed since last year. There will be no capacity restrictions or social distancing enforced at almost all locations, and only “mega-events” — with crowds larger than 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 outdoors — will require or recommend vaccine verification.