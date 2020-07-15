San Diego County is hiring contact investigators

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another metric the county has failed to maintain is the percentage of cases that have been handled by a contact investigator. Although there are more than 500 investigators currently employed by the county and 98% of all cases had been investigated as recently as June 25, that rate has dropped to a dismal 46%.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the San Diego County’s public health officer, said as a response to these flagging rates, the county is attempting to hire more contact investigators. In just a three hour period after the job posting went online, more than 300 applications came in.

The number of cases continues to rise in people between the ages of 20 and 49 and particularly in people in their 20s, prompting the county to make efforts at educating younger people.

