San Diego County is not being asked to reduce water usage. Why?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As California continues to face a drought brought on by record-breaking temperatures, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking residents to reduce their water usage by 15%.

However, this request does not apply to San Diego County.

Sandra Kerl, General Manager at the San Diego County Water Authority, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what “America’s Finest City” is doing right.

Kerl explained that due to a “portfolio” of different water supplies and long-term conservation efforts, the city has enough water supply for now, despite the state’s drought.

A large portion of San Diego County’s water supply comes from the Colorado River and about 10% comes from the Carlsbad Desal Plant, the largest and most technologically-advanced desalination plant in the Western Hemisphere, according to their website.

About 66% of San Diego County’s water usage comes from residential use, Kerl said, so water conservation at home really does make a difference, she emphasized.