San Diego County launches Mobile Crisis Response Team program to support mental health crises





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County officials Monday discussed the debut of a new County program designed to help people experiencing mental health or substance use crises by dispatching behavioral health experts to emergency calls instead of law enforcement when appropriate.

Officials say during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, local law enforcement agencies received more than 54,000 calls involving a psychiatric crisis.

Now, the County’s pilot program is giving an alternative to San Diegans in North County coastal communities who need assistance with behavioral health crises that do not require law enforcement intervention.

Using the County’s Access and Crisis Line (888-724-7240) as the initial point of contact, a non-law enforcement MCRT is deployed to assess these types of situations and offer help.

District Attorney Summer Stephan discussed the new program in more detail on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.