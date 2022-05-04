San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony honors police killed on duty

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Law enforcement agencies from across San Diego County will come together to remember the men and women that have been killed in the line of duty.

Director for the San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, Brian Stoney, who is also a retired La Mesa Police Department Lieutenant, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

The event will take place at the County Administration Center on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.

The County Administration Center is located at 1600 Pacific Highway.

