San Diego County leaders commemorate Overdose Awareness Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, August 31, marks the annual observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD). This global event held yearly since 2001, is the world’s most extensive campaign to end overdose, eliminate the stigma associated with drug-related deaths and permanent injuries, and extend compassion to those affected by the loss of loved ones.

The theme for the 2023 IOAD is “recognizing those people who go unseen,” acknowledging the lives altered by overdose, including families, healthcare workers, and first responders who selflessly save lives.

Emergency room personnel, behavioral healthcare professionals, families of victims, and public safety representatives will be on hand to offer comments and spread the message that overdose death is preventable.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with Caroline Walker, an overdose victim’s mother, about the importance of spreading awareness.

1,301 markers signifying the number of drug overdose deaths in the County last year, It’s International Overdose Awareness Day, locally observed here at Waterfront Park pic.twitter.com/5u9p5AQTMs — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) August 31, 2023