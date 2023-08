San Diego County leaders host event aimed at stopping fentanyl overdoses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl deaths are continuing to surge in San Diego County.

San Diego County DA Summer Stephan hosted an event with many elected leaders Tuesday in Imperial Beach, trying to raise awareness of the dangers and “Stop Fentanyl Overdoses….And Save Lives.”

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel attended the event and shares what was discussed inside.