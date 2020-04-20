San Diego County leaders respond to KUSI-TV’s questions on coronavirus shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a request for details, KUSI-TV submitted the following questions regarding the spread and response to coronavirus in our region to San Diego County.

Communications officer for San Diego County Health and Human Services, Craig Sturak, sent back the following answers.

Question: It is low risk to surf and jog, why not open recreational areas if we practice social distancing?

We recognize the importance of people being able to exercise while also adhering to the state and local health orders to protect health. We have encouraged people to exercise in their neighborhoods, and while doing so to wear face-coverings and practice social distancing. This is the appropriate direction for physical activity while also supporting the state’s order for “all individuals living in the State of California to stay at home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors…” Also, just for clarity because you referenced surfing, the local health order states surfing and all other water recreational activities are prohibited on or in public waterways and at beaches.

Question: Why testing at such low level? When do we ramp up testing and what is the test?

Testing capacity has been a challenge for the nation since the start of the pandemic. The County has followed the CDC and state guidelines for testing. The good news is that regional testing capacity continues to grow, and different types of tests are being developed. To see a timeline of how testing has increased, visit our local COVID-19 dashboard.

Question: Is COVID 19 endemic already? Why do we still social distancing?

No, COVID-19 is not yet considered endemic, which means the illness is regularly found in the population and there is an established baseline level of cases. The common cold, for example, is endemic and novel H1N1, first a pandemic in 2009, eventually became endemic. COVID-19 is caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that appears to have only been in the human population within the last year. As it is a new virus and humans do not have immunity or community “herd” immunity, practicing social distancing to limit the spread of the virus is appropriate so our healthcare system does not get overwhelmed as has been in New York City, Italy, and other parts of the world.

Question: Our CFR (Cases Fatality Rate) is likely to prove to be within flu levels. Knowing this would you still shut down the county?

We aren’t going to speculate on the impact of COVID-19. But I also want to point out that CFRs vary across jurisdictions and currently are generally estimated to be greater than flu CFR. The state and local orders are not only based on the CFR but also the lack of herd immunity.