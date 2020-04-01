San Diego County looking to recruit retired health care workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is recruiting thousands of retired health care workers along with medical and nursing students to help as emergency hospitals.

Newsom signed an executive order to temporarily expand the health care workforce to staff the facilities that will supply the 50,000 hospital beds he estimated could be needed when the surge peaks. State models now estimate the peak occurring in mid-May.

The state will waive certain professional licensing and certification requirements to get workers in the field faster.

The estimated 37,000 who are eligible were asked to register at the California Health Corps website.

Newsom said Tuesday that 25,000 people sign up online on the first day. The Board of Registered Nursing said nursing students could begin working right away.

San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined Good Morning San Diego to San Diego recruit doctors and nurses in the County

“Our next step after focusing on locations and supplies is staffing. There are a number of doctors and nurses called off work right now because elective procedures are canceled. In addition the emergency departments are ghost towns,” said Gaspar.

Supervisor Gaspar is calling on healthcare providers, behavioral health professionals, and health care administrators to register their services on healthcarevolunteers.ca.gov

The County says they need: Physicians (MD, DO), including medical students Pharmacists Dentists Nurse practitioners Physician assistants Nurses (RN, LVN, CNA), including nursing students Behavioral health professionals (psychiatrist, psychologist, psychiatric nurse practitioner, LCSW, LMFT, LPCC) Respiratory therapists Paramedics Medical assistants Emergency medical technicians Participants will be paid and will be given malpractice insurance coverage.