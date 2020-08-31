San Diego County mandates guest registration for business reopening to track outbreaks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After Governor Gavin Newsom released color coded guidelines for businesses to reopen across California, San Diego County officials announced they have added more restrictive regulations to the state’s orders.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said all businesses that had their indoor operation closed, and now reopening, have a guest sign-in with name and phone number of the guests that come in.

Fletcher explained this sign in list will aid in tracking people who were potentially exposed to outbreaks or positive cases at businesses that have reopened.

