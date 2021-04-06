San Diego County moves into the ‘Orange’ Tier





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Marking a major step in a return to normalcy, California health officials announced Tuesday that all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, gatherings and recreational activities will be lifted June 15, although a statewide mask mandate will remain in place.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the June 15 date was chosen for being two months after COVID-19 vaccines are made available to all Californians aged 16 and over. And the decision to lift all the blueprint requirements comes in response to rising vaccination numbers and continued decreases in all key pandemic-tracking metrics, such as case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalizations.

California will also get rid of the color-coded tier system, something no other state in the country used to guide their reopening process.

Many critics say Newsom’s “arbitrary” color-coded reopening guidelines are the problem in the first place.

On the same day it is announced California will ditch the color-coded reopening guidelines, health leaders announced that San Diego County will move into the “Orange” tier.

The state of California has reached the milestone of 4 million vaccinations administered in low-income, hard-hit communities across the state.

Meeting that goal triggers an adjustment of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy that will allow San Diego County to quickly advance into the less- restrictive orange tier, allowing for increased capacity limits at most businesses and a reopening of bars outdoors.

San Diego County is officially in the Orange tier. Here's what it means. 🟠 pic.twitter.com/KevtH15zJA — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 6, 2021

I'm glad to see that all businesses MAY be allowed to open on June 15th, but the Governor leaves a wake of closed businesses and broken dreams, some of which will never be able to recover. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 6, 2021

RELATED STORY: California plans to lift most pandemic restrictions June 15

As the recall looms, California Governor @GavinNewsom announces the state will lift most pandemic restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in effect. San Diego County has also moved into the "Orange" Tier.https://t.co/ugaKDKlPar — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 6, 2021