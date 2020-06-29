San Diego County not among counties closing bars to prevent COVID-10 spread

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday ordered bars in Los Angeles and six other counties to close to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, as California experiences a surge in new cases and evidence of rising community transmission.

State officials asked eight other counties — Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus — to issue local health orders closing bars.

“Californians must remain vigilant against this virus,” Newsom said in a statement. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.”

Supervisor Dianne Jacob joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss why San Diego County was not on the list.