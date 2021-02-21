San Diego County not vaccinating enough Latinos, Chicano Federation’s ‘promotoras’ reach out to the community





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County is not vaccinating enough Latinos despite them making up 32.6% of the population.

The vaccination rate among Latinos in the County remains at only 15.9%, according to County documents.

Take the largely Latino neighborhood of Logan Heights, which has one of the country’s highest COVID-19 rates and one of the lowest vaccination rates.

The San Diego Latino Health Coalition is reaching out to people in-person and educating them through the Chicano Federation’s Promotora program.

Sign up for a vaccine appointment here: https://chicanofederation.org/sdlatinohealth

Nancy Maldonado, Chief Executive Officer at The Chicano Federation, joined KUSI to discuss the low vaccination rates for Latinos in San Diego County.