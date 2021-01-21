San Diego County not yet working with state on plan to allow fans at Padres games





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the San Diego Padres making massive moves this offseason, San Diegans are extremely excited to watch their upcoming season.

But, it is still unknown if fans will be allowed to attend the games.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is allowing local governments and health officials to decide if fans can attend the games. Under the restrictions of Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order, attending sports games is banned across the state.

But, various NFL teams safely allowed a limited number of fans attend games throughout the 2020 season.

Back on September 23, 2020, KUSI News asked Dr. Wilma Wooten if she thinks it would be safe to attend the Padres playoff games, following the NFL’s lead (Video Below).

Dr. Wooten answered the question saying she supported Gavin Newsom’s guidance banning attendance of sporting events. Wooten added that she doesn’t believe people have enough self-control to follow health guidelines while at a sports game because “it includes and is associated with alcohol consumption.”

With Padres Opening Day scheduled to be less than two-months away, KUSI News wanted to follow up on Dr. Wooten’s answer. During Thursday’s County Health Briefing, KUSI News submitted a question that read, “the MLB is letting local governments and health officials decide if they open their stadiums. Is anyone from the county working with the state to safely get fans in the stand for Padres games?”

Supervisor Fletcher answered the question, without saying no, he explained that the county is working with the state to lower case numbers. Adding that lowering case numbers will lead to allowing fans to attend Padres games.

Fletcher said working to lower the case count will, “get kids in school, businesses open, and fans in ballparks.”

His complete answer is at the top of the page.