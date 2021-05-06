San Diego County now offers evening hours at 3 vaccination locations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three COVID-19 vaccination sites in north, east and south San Diego County will start offering evening hours starting Thursday.

The three clinics will be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people with and without appointments. People are welcome to drop in for a first dose or a second dose to a dose received elsewhere.

“With 1.5 million San Diegans now having received at least one dose of vaccine, and with vaccination sites more widespread, we are able to improve convenience,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said when the extension was announced this week.

“By offering evening hours, the county is providing the public even more options to help get us to herd immunity and back to the things we love.”

The sites offering doses from 1 to 8 p.m. will be:

— Oceanside: Sunday to Thursday at North Coastal Live Well Health Center, 1701 Mission Ave.;

— Chula Vista: Sunday to Thursday at South Region Live Well Center at Chula Vista, 690 Oxford St.; and

— El Cajon: Tuesday to Saturday at East Public Health Center, 367 N. Magnolia Ave.