San Diego County Office of Education: Mask mandate is not ending in schools





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the statewide indoor mask mandate will expire on the scheduled date of February 15, 2022.

The current mandate was put in place in December 2021, and was originally set to expire in mid-January, but was extended.

Newsom tweeted that a decreased case rate, and stabilized hospitalization numbers are the reason for letting the mandate expire. But, he added “unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.”

The announcement comes just over a week after Governor Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti attended the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium, without masks.

NEW: CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state. Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get boosted. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 7, 2022

Furthermore, California counties have the ability to keep the mandate in place if they wish. Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer already announced they will not lift the mask mandate on February 15th. On the other hand, nearby Orange County will be dropping the mask mandate.

Possibly by design, Governor Newsom’s announcement left out a decision to lift the mask mandate for schools.

But just one day after Newsom’s decision to lift the indoor mask mandate, the San Diego County Office of Education sent a letter to their Superintendents and School Leaders informing them they will not lift the mask mandate.

The official SDCOE notice is below: